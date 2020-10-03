Watch for Discover Financi to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.70% Yesterday

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.57 to a high of $58.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.33 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Discover Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.98 and the current low of $54.19 and are currently at $54.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

