Watch for Digital Realty to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.16% Yesterday

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.00 to a high of $119.06. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $118.95 on volume of 367,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Digital Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $136.32 and a 52-week low of $100.05 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $120.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Digital Realty and will alert subscribers who have DLR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.