Watch for Diebold Nixdorf to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.91% Yesterday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.58 to a high of $12.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.97 on volume of 149,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Diebold Nixdorf has traded in a range of $4.02 to $14.66 and is now at $11.96, 198% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Diebold Nixdorf and will alert subscribers who have DBD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.