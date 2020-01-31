Watch for Dick'S Sporting to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.69% Yesterday

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.60 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.33 on volume of 320,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dick'S Sporting have traded between a low of $31.27 and a high of $49.77 and are now at $45.43, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

