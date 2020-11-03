Watch for Dexcom to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.76% Yesterday

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $258.30 to a high of $273.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $260.00 on volume of 639,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dexcom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.68 and a high of $306.71 and are now at $260.31, 351% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

