Watch for Dexcom to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.15% Yesterday

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $351.09 to a high of $367.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $352.84 on volume of 387,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $367.75 and are now at $367.14, which is 537% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.4%.

