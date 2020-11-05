Watch for Dexcom to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.88% Yesterday

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $404.05 to a high of $419.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $414.63 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $419.50 and are now at $417.19, which is 623% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.7%.

