Watch for Devon Energy Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.76% Yesterday

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.35 to a high of $9.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.58 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Co has traded in a range of $4.70 to $35.39 and is now at $9.45, 101% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

