Watch for Delta Air Li to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.04% Yesterday

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.50 to a high of $21.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.72 on volume of 63.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between a low of $19.10 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $22.01, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

