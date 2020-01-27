Watch for Delta Air Li to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.42% Yesterday

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.30 to a high of $56.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.84 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Delta Air Li share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $46.84 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $56.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Delta Air Li on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Delta Air Li have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor DAL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.