Watch for Delphi Automotiv to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.08% Yesterday

Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.09 to a high of $15.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.24 on volume of 420,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delphi Automotiv have traded between a low of $9.52 and a high of $26.82 and are now at $15.37, which is 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

