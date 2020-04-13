Watch for Deere & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.25% Yesterday

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.69 to a high of $142.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $142.61 on volume of 724,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Deere & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $138.63, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

