Watch for Deere & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.03% Yesterday

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.68 to a high of $133.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.16 on volume of 820,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deere & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deere & Co in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Deere & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $130.84, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.