Watch for Deere & Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.45% Yesterday

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.65 to a high of $162.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $161.84 on volume of 453,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deere & Co have traded between a low of $132.68 and a high of $180.48 and are now at $164.00, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.