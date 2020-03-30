Watch for Davita Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.57% Yesterday

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.68 to a high of $76.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.76 on volume of 516,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Davita Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.15 and a 52-week low of $43.40 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $75.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

