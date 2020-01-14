Watch for Davita Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.22% Yesterday

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.92 to a high of $77.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.24 on volume of 174,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Davita Inc has traded in a range of $43.40 to $77.30 and is now at $77.67, 79% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

