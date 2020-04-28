Watch for Cummins Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.74% Yesterday

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $159.12 to a high of $167.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $148.88 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has traded in a range of $101.03 to $186.62 and is now at $163.94, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cummins Inc and will alert subscribers who have CMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.