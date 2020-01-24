Watch for Cullen/Frost to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.25% Yesterday

Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.61 to a high of $95.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.72 on volume of 79,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cullen/Frost. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cullen/Frost in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Cullen/Frost has traded in a range of $79.86 to $106.23 and is now at $94.54, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.