Watch for Cullen/Frost to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.01% Yesterday

Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.35 to a high of $64.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.60 on volume of 234,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cullen/Frost. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cullen/Frost in search of a potential trend change.

Cullen/Frost share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $47.69 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $63.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.