Watch for Cubesmart to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.24% Yesterday

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.67 to a high of $26.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.87 on volume of 233,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cubesmart have traded between a low of $19.61 and a high of $36.32 and are now at $26.10, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

