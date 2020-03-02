Watch for Cree Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.14% Yesterday

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.53 to a high of $47.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.55 on volume of 553,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cree Inc have traded between a low of $40.46 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $46.70, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

