Watch for Credit Acceptanc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.45% Yesterday

Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $262.76 to a high of $320.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $311.00 on volume of 127,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Credit Acceptanc have traded between a low of $199.00 and a high of $509.99 and are now at $302.42, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 3.35% lower over the past week, respectively.