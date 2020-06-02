Watch for Craft Brew Allia to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.16% Yesterday

Craft Brew Allia (NASDAQ:BREW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.05 to a high of $16.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.41 on volume of 452,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Craft Brew Allia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.11 and a high of $17.40 and are now at $16.08, 126% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Craft Brew Allia and will alert subscribers who have BREW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.