Watch for Costar Group Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.51% Yesterday

Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $609.30 to a high of $633.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $623.33 on volume of 113,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Costar Group Inc have traded between a low of $473.91 and a high of $746.70 and are now at $613.22, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.