Watch for Costar Group Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.85% Yesterday

Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $588.22 to a high of $604.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $597.12 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Costar Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $746.70 and a 52-week low of $452.42 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $597.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Costar Group Inc on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $635.17. Since that call, shares of Costar Group Inc have fallen 8.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.