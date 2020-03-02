Watch for Corp Office Prop to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.58% Yesterday

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.01 to a high of $30.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.21 on volume of 136,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Corp Office Prop has traded in a range of $23.85 to $30.31 and is now at $30.18, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

