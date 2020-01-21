Watch for Copart Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.29% Yesterday

Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.81 to a high of $97.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.36 on volume of 309,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Copart Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Copart Inc have risen 17.2%. We continue to monitor CPRT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Copart Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.88 and a high of $97.48 and are now at $98.22, 101% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.12% higher and 1.58% higher over the past week, respectively.