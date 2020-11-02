Watch for Copa Holdin-Cl A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.54% Yesterday

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.91 to a high of $109.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.26 on volume of 67,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl A has traded in a range of $77.56 to $116.88 and is now at $107.38, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

