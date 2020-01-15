Watch for Cooper Cos Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.83% Yesterday

Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $336.46 to a high of $338.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $334.99 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cooper Cos Inc has traded in a range of $259.21 to $344.32 and is now at $341.00, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.84% higher over the past week, respectively.

