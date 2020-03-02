Watch for Contl Res Inc/Ok to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.76% Yesterday

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.63 to a high of $27.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.04 on volume of 707,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Contl Res Inc/Ok. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok in search of a potential trend change.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and the current low of $26.63 and are currently at $26.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.