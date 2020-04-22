Watch for Contl Res Inc/Ok to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.44% Yesterday

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.70 to a high of $12.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.45 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.90 and a high of $52.03 and are now at $12.17, 76% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.66% lower and 6.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

