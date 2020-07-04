Watch for Constellation-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.24% Yesterday

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.61 to a high of $162.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $140.76 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Constellation-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Constellation-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $104.28 to $214.48 and is now at $155.40, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 3.05% lower over the past week, respectively.