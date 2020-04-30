Watch for Cons Edison Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.10% Yesterday

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.23 to a high of $80.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.52 on volume of 786,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cons Edison Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.10 and a 52-week low of $62.03 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $78.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

