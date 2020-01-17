Watch for Conagra Brands I to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.38% Yesterday

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.28 to a high of $32.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.32 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Conagra Brands I on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Conagra Brands I have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor CAG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Conagra Brands I has traded in a range of $20.81 to $35.59 and is now at $32.88, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.