Watch for Conagra Brands I to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.12% Yesterday

Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.08 to a high of $32.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.38 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Conagra Brands I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.22 and a high of $32.49 and are now at $31.99, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conagra Brands I and will alert subscribers who have CAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.