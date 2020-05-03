Watch for Commvault System to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.38% Yesterday

Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.42 to a high of $41.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.73 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Commvault System share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.75 and a high of $67.82 and are now at $40.86, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Commvault System and will alert subscribers who have CVLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.