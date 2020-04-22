Watch for Comerica Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.36% Yesterday

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.73 to a high of $30.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.91 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Comerica Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.28 and a high of $79.74 and are now at $30.34, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

