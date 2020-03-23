Watch for Comcast Corp-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.34% Yesterday

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.71 to a high of $33.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.63 on volume of 9.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and the current low of $31.71 and are currently at $32.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.