Watch for Comcast Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.63% Yesterday

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.09 to a high of $35.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.64 on volume of 11.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.71 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $36.03, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 3.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.