Watch for Comcast Corp-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.41% Yesterday

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.91 to a high of $45.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.85 on volume of 8.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $36.75 to $47.74 and is now at $45.93, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.13% higher over the past week, respectively.