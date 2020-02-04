Watch for Colgate-Palmoliv to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.72% Yesterday

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.71 to a high of $67.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $66.93 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have traded between a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $67.51, which is 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

