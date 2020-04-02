Watch for Colgate-Palmoliv to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.41% Yesterday

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.28 to a high of $75.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.14 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.50 and a high of $76.41 and are now at $75.99, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

