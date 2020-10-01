Watch for Coherent Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.78% Yesterday

Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.71 to a high of $173.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $166.88 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Coherent Inc on December 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $161.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Coherent Inc have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor COHR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Coherent Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $175.95 and a 52-week low of $103.20 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $169.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.