Watch for Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.22% Yesterday

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.97 to a high of $69.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.69 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $56.73 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $70.08, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.