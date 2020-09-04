Watch for Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.52% Yesterday

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.92 to a high of $53.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.40 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cognizant Tech-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.01 and a high of $74.78 and are now at $54.64, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.