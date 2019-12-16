Watch for Cognizant Tech-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.23% Yesterday

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.05 to a high of $62.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.10 on volume of 217,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and a 52-week low of $56.73 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $62.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

