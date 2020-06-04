Watch for Coca-Cola Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.48% Yesterday

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.69 to a high of $45.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.33 on volume of 9.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $46.06, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

