Watch for Coca-Cola Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.80% Yesterday

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.41 to a high of $57.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.83 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $44.61 to $60.13 and is now at $56.94, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

