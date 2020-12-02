Watch for Cme Group Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.51% Yesterday

Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $206.24 to a high of $210.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $212.14 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cme Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.86 and a 52-week low of $161.05 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $204.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

