Watch for Clovis Oncology to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 14.94% Yesterday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.00 to a high of $11.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.24 on volume of 15.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clovis Oncology have traded between a low of $2.93 and a high of $32.05 and are now at $10.23, which is 249% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.